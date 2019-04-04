Trading cricket for carpet bowls at Selkirk

Selkirk Cricket Club played host recently to an Open Pairs Carpet Bowling tournament.

It was thought to be the first one staged there for around 20 years, with the first prize being shared by the winners – Donald Clark and John Allan, along with Kenny Paterson and Ryan Simpson.

Beaten semi-finalists were David and Rachael Orchiston, plus Gary Mclarty and David Johnston.

Thanks were extended to the sponsors – Gavin Henderson Scaffolding, plus Kenny Martin, from KW Martin Floorcoverings, and Selkirk Celtic Supporters Club.