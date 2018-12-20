Tops of the class at Selkirk High School

The S1 girls’ hockey team at Selkirk High School will be playing in style after receiving new training tops funded by Bowhill House and Grounds.

Earlier this year, the Selkirk country estate launched a community bursary initiative with a focus on supporting local youth groups and clubs to celebrate VisitScotland’s Year of Young People.

The scheme will see more than £1000 shared between community groups based in or around Selkirk, which are in need of a financial boost.

The first beneficiary was Rowlands Youth Club in the town, which received £500 towards the organisation of its fireworks display.

The first-year hockey-playing girls at Selkirk High were announced as the second beneficiary, with the money being used

towards their new season kit.

Alan Aiken, principal teacher of PE, health and wellbeing at the school, said: “Selkirk High School is delighted that Bowhill has agreed to help sponsor hockey kits for pupils in the school.

“As a school, we are committed to ensuring all pupils have the opportunity to engage in extra-curricular activity and the money from Bowhill House will help significantly to reduce any financial barriers for pupils and parents when they purchase their playing kit.

“This will make it much easier for all pupils to take part in extra-curricular hockey at Selkirk

High School. ”

Helen Currie, house and events manager at Bowhill House and Grounds, said: “Community engagement is really important to us, so we’re delighted to see our bursary fund benefiting the pupils at Selkirk High School.”