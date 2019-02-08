Top-class showings from Borders athletes

Borders runners and leapers were a class act this week at the Rotary International Scottish Schools Indoor Track & Field Championships in Glasgow.

Pupils from southern Scottish schools were in marvellous form at the Emirates Arena against leading young track and field protagonists from across the country.

There was a superb sprint double by Finn Douglas, from Earlston High School, and Kelso’s Douglas Young.

Finn , of Lilliesleaf, from the TLJT Athletics Club, won the Under 16s 60 metres final in a time of 7.36 seconds.

His club’s Facebook followers said: “Delighted that Finn pulled off another Scottish Schools Championship.

“Credit to Finn, who held his nerve in a very close race, which he bossed from start to finish.

“Well done also to all the coaching staff at TLJT who have helped him achieve this prestigious title.”

Finn himself added: “I would like to say a massive thankyou to all the coaches but, in particular, to (head coach) Bruce (Scott). He has worked me really hard and taught me so much over the last two months.

“I know I wouldn’t have done this without him.”

Douglas Young followed up by taking the Over 16s’ 60 metres title in 7.09 seconds.

TLJT had a sprinkling of other participants in the city event too, including a number of pupils from Earlston High School.

Brogan Beattie was in the girls’ 12-15 60m semi-final, while Elspeth Panter contested the heats.

Samantha Dagg came back from injury to reach the U16 girls 200m semi-final, while Kai Lennie grabbed fifth in his heat in the boys’ 12-15 300m and was praised for his first attempt at an indoor event.

Tommy Beck, of Jedburgh Grammar School, took fourth in the heats for the boys’ 12-15 200m.

Meanwhile, a surge of success continued for Peebles High School pupil Ellie O’Hara, who claimed both the Over16s long and triple-jump titles.

The 16-year-old, from Cardrona, almost made it a hat-trick but was defeated in a photo finish at the Over 16s 60 metres final.

Ellie was placed second behind Christabel Antwi (Firrhill), while fellow Peebles pupil Rhianna Sterricks finished seventh in the same final.

Earlston High’s Ewan Purves claimed a silver in the U16s 300 metres final with a time of 38.17 seconds.

There was also a bronze for Imogen Lewis of Peebles High in the U16s 300 metres with a time of 42.3 seconds.

Peebles High enjoyed more success with Charlotte Clare claiming silver in the Over 16s 800 metres.

The teenager finished just behind Linlithgow’s Isla Calvert in a time of 2.13.38, with fellow Peebles High pupil Hannah Little finishing in seventh.

Euan Hood was third in the final of his Over 16s 800 metres with a time of 1.59.08.