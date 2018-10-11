Top class racing complements principals’ event at Kelso course

A busy day of racing at Kelso on Sunday saw the principals’ event won by Annan – and the first every victory by a female principal, with Niamh Dobie riding Cha Cha Cha to success.

Nuts Well also landed a gamble as he made a winning debut in handicap company.

Kelso Principals winner Niamh Dobie, of Annan (picture by Alan Raeburn).

Backed into 100/30 from 9/2, Ann Hamilton’s Northumberland raider pipped Vosne Romanee by a length and three-quarters in the NSPCC School Service Handicap Chase.

The trainer’s husband, winning owner Ian Hamilton, said: “That was a good performance, as he’s still only a novice.

“He hasn’t run for nearly a year, so it’s a good effort by the trainer!

“He’s a half brother to Runswick Royal and he looks as if he could be as good, or even better.”

Aye Right followed up last month’s course and distance success in the 2m 5f novices’ hurdle for Harriet Graham and Jedburgh’s Callum Bewley.

Jedburgh-based Mrs Graham said: “I don’t where we’re going with him next but he’s a very exciting prospect.

“He’s been so consistent and straightforward since day one and it’s great he’s owned by Geoff Adam, who is on the board at Kelso.”

