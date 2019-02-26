The Big Grapple – US-style wrestling comes to town

Live American-Style Wrestling is on its way back to the Borders.

Grapple fans – as they were christened in the 1970s by commentator Kent Walton on ITV’s ‘World Of Sport’ – will be pleased to hear the World Wide Wrestling League’s event is heading for the MacArts in Galashiels this Sunday, March 3.

Ever popular with youngsters and families, the promotoers are promising a line-up to be excited about.

The World Wide Wrestling League (W3L) is a touring group which presents American-Style Wrestling events across the UK.

The W3L hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the UK and abroad.

The showdown in Galashiels is sponsored by Crafty Connoisseur and The Border Boogie Bus.

It will feature a huge main event as W3L heavyweight champion, Glenrothes star Johnny Lions, defends the championship against the controversial “very good” Euan G. Mackie.

Also scheduled to appear are former heavyweight champion, Mike Musso, former tag team champions Jason Reed and Kevin Willims.

Doors open at 2.30pm, with the first match set to take to the ring at 3pm.

Tickets are currently on sale from www.W3LWrestling.com and Guess What? gift shop in Galashiels.

The Scotland-based wrestling promotion has, for 15 years, worked hard to put on top-quality events around the UK, featuring the very best international wrestlers.

You can find out more information by visiting the website www.W3Lwrestling.com, following the group on Twitter @W3Lwrestling, visiting facebook – /w3lwrestling or watch YouTube channel W3LNetwork.com.