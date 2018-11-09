Tennis players of all ages have a great advantage in the Borders

The autumn and winter seasons are being ushered in with a celebration of Borders success in a top summer sport.

Young players from across the area have been excelling themselves on the tennis courts.

And one of the community’s best known clubs, Kelso Orchard, has also staged an official opening ceremony for its new playing facilities.

Competitive success returned to the region when a team of 29 Border junior tennis players, aged between seven and 17, travelled to Edinburgh last week to compete at ROGY in the Park.

The weekend-long event took place at the Meadows outdoor venue and saw nearly 150 players from around the country participating.

The Borders team consisted of those who are part of the district tennis programme, which trains at the Borders Tennis Centre in Galashiels – and the squad had players entered in every age group.

As well as several quarter-final and semi-final finishes, some players managed to win their age categories.

Alexander Hart (St Boswells) won the U12 boys event and nearly did the double with the U14s title too but was beaten in the final.

Rory Mackenzie (Innerleithen) continued his great start to the U9 age category by reaching the final.

There was a hat-trick of titles for Earlston Tennis Club, with Ailsa Clark winning the U14 girls, Olivia Richards picking up the U10 girls and Josie Auchinleck beating her team-mate Darcie Bunyan in the U8 girls.

Katie Swan (Melrose) also reached the U10 girls final and only narrowly lost to Olivia.

District coach Jonny Adamson said: “I’m delighted we managed to get such a large number of kids competing over the weekend.

“What is really impressive is we had players from all ages playing and winning matches, which shows how much depth we have at the moment in our junior squads.

“I want to get even more kids enthused about playing tennis competitively and I think weekends like this go a long way to achieving that goal.

“It’s social, fun, and everyone supports each other as a team, which is perfect for making tennis attractive for youngsters.”

Jonny expressed particular thanks to all the parents who volunteered their time to help out over both days.

“It makes a huge difference and is appreciated by everyone within Tennis Borders,” he added.