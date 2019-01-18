Tennis challenges served up in Galashiels

Tennis Borders hosted the second of its junior team challenges last weekend, welcoming 30 youngsters along to the Queens Centre in Galashiels.

The day involved a round robin doubles event and skills-based team challenges, with invitations being extended to all junior sections of clubs and active schools programmes across the Borders.

Most of those involved had very little previous playing experience.

The event is part of a series of initiatives being run by Tennis Borders to get more children aged 10 and under involved with and playing tennis.

District coach Jonny Adamson said: ‘We have lots of different competitions and coaching camps being planned for this year, so there should be something for everyone.

“This team competition, for kids aged nine and under, was very popular and I am delighted that our numbers were even higher than our last event.

“Our aim is to promote tennis as a fun, social and beneficial sport for kids to take up and consider playing for life. They can represent their school or club and enjoy the game playing alongside their mates.”

Jonny has expressed thanks to the coaches and parents for their input, both on the day itself and in helping with the organisation.

“Having our clubs working closely together makes these events so successful,” he added. “The noise and excitement during the day was certainly the proof of that!”

The next events being planned are an Open Coaching Day on February 3 at the Queens Centre, and a Primary Schools Competition at Earlston High School on February 22.