Team Borders still in the hunt after testing round

A challenging day lay in store for Team Borders in Race Two of the East District Cross-Country League on Saturday, shorn as they were of no less than five of their top finishers from Race One.

Across the Clackmananshire Bridge and on the approach to Alloa, those who had made the journey north of the Forth were taken by surprise by the one centimetre covering of snow.

Despite missing their top-placed runner from Race One in October, Team Borders Under-11 Boys team rallied to secure second place on the day and retain their place at the top of league. Fionn Hollingsbee (Moorfoot) had a fantastic and much-improved run to take third place over the 1.7km hilly course, finishing in 6 minutes 39 seconds. Chirnside’s Zico Field was another improver taking ninth in 6.55 and Ross Christie (Gala) completed the team score with his 15th place in 7.02. Danny Lancaster (Moorfoot) who provided good back-up finished 16th.

That gave the boys a total of 27 team points. Overall, going into the third and final League race in January, Team Borders hold a narrow reduced lead of five points over Aberdeen with Perth further back in third.

The Under-11 girls Sophie Logan (Moorfoot), Jessica Hendry (Gala) and Lola Lockyer (Moorfoot) provided team points with eighth place.

In the U13 girls, Moorfoot trio of Christina McGorum (20th in 13.14), Esme Minto (26th in 13.36) and Holly Hobbs (27th in 13.41) secured 6th place and 5th overall.

There was another individual podium place in the U13 Boys’ race courtesy of Euan Christie (Gala) who was home in 11.16 for an excellent 3rd place. Patrick Cannon (Moorfoot) in 28th and Cameron Rankine (Gala) in 31st completed the team points for 7th on the day and 4th overall.

The girls’ combined U17/U15 finished 4th. Beth Hobbs (12th in 16.50), Mairi Wallace (19th in 17.34) and Charlotte Morrison (39th in 19.17). The girls drop to 2nd overall behind the clear league leaders Edinburgh.

In the U17 Men’s race Yousuf Khursheed secured the top individual place of the day (2nd) in 22.38. Lewis Tharme 24.19 (16th) and James Logan 25.43 (26th).

A tough day at the office for Team Borders but hopes are still alive of a possible league title and several team podium finishes, come January’s third and final race.