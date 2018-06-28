Take a bow and try out your precision and accuracy skills

Selkirk-based Borderghost Archery will be sweeping into Jedburgh over the next two months to host Come and Try events at the town’s most historic venues.

Elaine and Mike Pearson, who run Borderghost Archery, will be heading up drop-in sessions at Mary, Queen of Scots’ Visitor Centre gardens on Thursday, July 19 and again, at Jedburgh Castle Jail & Museum grounds on Thursday, August 9.

The fully qualified Level 2 coaches believe the sessions will offer an exciting opportunity to take part in archery and give both children and adults the chance to try their hand at a sport which is new to them, or brush up their skills if they already have some experience with archery.

“Archery is an inclusive sport, suitable for any ability and a great activity for someone who may not want to do a team sport,” said Elaine.

“Come and Try’ sessions like the ones we are running in Jedburgh are a good way to test your bow skills.”

Elaine and Mike have been practising the sport of archery for 20 years and take part in many competitions across the country.

Both are looking forward to taking the sessions at the Jedburgh venues, which make a fitting setting for this ancient sport.

“This is an unusual opportunity to try a different sport, in an historic setting,” added Elaine.

Participants will use recurve bows – the style of bow most often used in target archery and the only kind of bow allowed in the Olympics.

These bows have curved tips at the top and bottom – a design first developed by the Ancient Egyptians – which gives more energy and speed to the arrow.

Archery requires technique, rather than strength, and is suitable for a wide range of age and ability.

There will a small charge for the sessions.

Mary, Queen of Scots’ Visitor Centre and Jedburgh Castle Jail and Museum are run by charitable trust Live Borders.

For more information phone Jedburgh Castle Jail on (01835) 864750 or go towww.liveborders.org.uk