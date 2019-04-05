Success a reality for Borders family after virtual win

A family of curling enthusiasts from the Borders is getting used to the reality of a step up to the full sport after winning a virtual contest.

The Armstong family won the low road final of a virtual competition in Braehead, Glasgow, for participants who had been playing for less than two years.

The national event consisted of high road and low road sections in a round robin format, with the low road acting as a ‘silver’ competition for those defeated in the early stages.

Eighteen rinks, in three sections of six, took part and the Armstrongs – David, Rachel, Nathaniel and Peter – performed consistently well. They defeated another Borders team in the semi-final, followed by a rink from Ayr in the final to secure victory.

The family, pictured, has joined Selkirk Curling Club, now that its time in the virtual game is complete.