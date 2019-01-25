Strong support for scenic Selkirk run

There was a great turnout from, among others, Lauderdale Limpers Running Club last weekend at the ‘Feel The Burns’ hill race in Selkirk.

The challenging route of 13 miles started at the Corby Lynne field in Selkirk, just beyond the rugby pitches.

From there, runners headed up through woodland to join the forest track which leads up on to the hillside towards the first checkpoint, on top of Peat Law.

They then headed down through the heather and over moorland before hitting the climb up towards the Three Brethren.

Following a cold night, the conditions were perfect – hard underfoot with little boggy ground compared to previous years, and runners enjoyed glorious winter sunshine and fabulous views.

The route continued along the Southern Upland Way to the descent of the Minchmoor Road, across a sloping field – this year with no freezing burn to scramble through at the bottom (much to the Limpers’ disappointment).

After making their way round behind Broadmeadows Farm, runners begin the steep climb up Foulshiels Hill. Once at the top, a steady, peaty downhill track took them back to the forest trail and the finish line.

The Limpers have expressed thanks to Selkirk Fund Runners and all involved in organising this “great event”, which the Limpers look forward to every year.

They praised “amazing support” from the marshals and catering people, and not forgetting the Mountain Rescue, which thankfully came to the aid of an injured Limper.