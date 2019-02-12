Strong Limpers presence at Lilliesleaf 10K

The Lauderdale Limpers were well represented at Lilliesleaf over a very demanding 10K course on a day perfect for running.

Although the official results have yet to be published, Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford stormed round the course to secure first place for the Lauder-based club, with Leahn Parry in fourth position, sandwiched between two members of the Moorfoot Runners.

Club captain Jenny Hartley secured first ladies place for the Limpers, after an epic race with one of the runners from Teviotdale Harriers.

New Limpers – Derek Patterson, Cameron McNeil, Jim Pearson and Gemma Ross – joined the more experienced Graeme Sutherland and Michael Rogerson at the event, while Jamie Entwistle encouraged his ultra running son Caleb, who has just celebrated his seventh birthday, in his first 10K race in an incredible time of 1 hour 16 minutes.

More details about the Limpers can be found on the club’s Facebook page.