Sprint success for Roxburgh runners

Roxburgh Reivers Orienteering Club again punched above its weight at the Scottish Sprint Championships in Broxburn last weekend.

The Borders outfit boasted champions in four categories, including the prestigious Women’s Open title.

Lindsey Knox (Hawick), Robin Sloan (Melrose) and Ian Maxwell (Jedburgh) were all crowned champions in their respective age groups, while GB Squad Orienteer Kirstin Maxwell (pictured) dominated the Women’s Open class to win by almost one minute.

The event was held in tricky conditions, with patches of snow and ice adding to the usual hazards of running at speed through tricky streets and housing estates.