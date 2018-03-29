Skill, ability and confidence to the Max

An ambitious move by Galashiels Academy S5 pupil Max Rogerson, centre, into the adult division (ages 18-30) of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu proved fruitful at the Scottish Open Championships at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow last Sunday.

Max (16) returned with a gold medal in No Gi and a silver medal in Gi.

He had five matches with four wins – two by way of submission (guillotine and triangle chokes).

Anyone wishing to learn BJJ can come along to the Training Station on Wednesday and Friday nights between 8pm-9pm. More information is available from Kevin Hamilton on 0783 344 8839.