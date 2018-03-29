Skill, ability and confidence to the Max

Max Rogerson, centre, of Galashiels, in prime position on the podium.
Max Rogerson, centre, of Galashiels, in prime position on the podium.

An ambitious move by Galashiels Academy S5 pupil Max Rogerson, centre, into the adult division (ages 18-30) of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu proved fruitful at the Scottish Open Championships at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow last Sunday.

Max (16) returned with a gold medal in No Gi and a silver medal in Gi.

He had five matches with four wins – two by way of submission (guillotine and triangle chokes).

Anyone wishing to learn BJJ can come along to the Training Station on Wednesday and Friday nights between 8pm-9pm. More information is available from Kevin Hamilton on 0783 344 8839.