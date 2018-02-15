Selkirk’s Sarah celebrates Team Scotland selection

Respected hockey star Sarah Robertson (pictured above) has reached another career pinnacle by securing a place in the Team Scotland squad for the Commonwealth Games.

The nation’s male and female teams will be taking to the field in both the men’s and women’s hockey competitions

at Gold Coast 2018, with both sides a mix of returning players and debutants.

Selkirk’s Sarah (24) is one of five players making a return to the squad from the 2014 Games in Glasgow, while 12 ladies will be making their Games debut.

The ex-Selkirk High School pupil and Fjordhus Reivers player was named player of the year by Scottish Hockey, the sport’s governing body, in 2014, and later became a member of the GB Senior squad.

Sarah has supported many local hockey events in recent years and has become well known for encouraging, inspiring and offering practical lessons to young Borders players.

The Scottish women’s squad will be looking to improve on sixth place at Glasgow last time out, after qualifying for the World League semi-finals in 2017 and a successful recent test series against Wales.

Scottish Hockey’s chief executive officer, David Sweetman, said all the athletes chosen were a credit to hockey.