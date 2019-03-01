Selkirk bowling devotees in Federation contest

Selkirk Federation Area Bowling Competition took place in Kirkhope Hall last Sunday.

Special mention was madeafterwards of the umpiring team of Sandy Cumming and George Jack, who gave up their Sunday afternoon (and Six Nations Rugby one at that!) to make sure the event ran smoothly.

Ettrickbridge

Eight teams, from four institutes, took part, culminating in a decider between Fountainhall B and Ettrickbridge A.

Fountainhall were the eventual winners.

Both teams now go forward to the Regional Final in Castle Douglas on March 23.