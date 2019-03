Fifteen members of Lauder Golf Club Seniors enjoyed their Spring Outing by playing Gullane No 3 on Monday for the Kerr Quaich.

Captain Tom Crawford presented prizes to the winner, Les Mitchell; second, Keith Ackerman – who also received the prize for being nearest the pin at the 15th – third, Harry Moffat; best outward nine, Nicki Hayes; best inward 9, Jim Tough, along with nearest the pin at 13th, Arch Anderson.

Thanks were expressed to all who helped make it a wonderful day.