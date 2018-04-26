Seasoned golfers contest spring tournament

Owing to the atrocious weather in March, members Lauder Elderly Gentlemen’s Golfing Society (LEGGS) finally managed to play their annual spring outing at the fourth attempt for the Kerr Quaich.

Although the weather could have been kinder, all returned to the clubhouse unscathed and looking forward to the season ahead.

Thanks were extended to Jim Jefferies, who organised the event on Gullane number 3 course, and the clubhouse hospitality enjoyed by all.

Winner of the Kerr Quaich was Matt Whiteford, runner-up Jim Jefferies, with Jim Tough third. Best outward nine came from Doug Easton and the best inward nine from Les Mitchell. Nearest the pin at the 15th was Tom Crawford.