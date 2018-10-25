School sporting partnership nets special presentations

Two Borders primary schools – one large, one small – have scored a notable sporting double.

Partner schools Ancrum and Parkside have each received a Gold School Sports Award from sportscotland.

Parkside Primary School (picture by Steve Cox).

A gold flag and certificate was presented to each school in a pair of ceremonies last Friday.

The sportscotland School Sport Award is a national, Lottery-funded initiative, designed to encourage continuous improvement in schools of physical education (PE) and school sport opportunities.

Principal teacher Sharron McLean, who was at the Ancrum ceremony, said it was a “lovely community event” and the parents were there to celebrate too, while the larger Parkside school also enjoyed its own special occasion.

The schools worked closely with Active Schools co-ordinator from Live Borders, Ewan Lindores, and rugby development officer Kevin Barrie, said Mrs McLean.

There was a variety of sporting taster sessions and participation in Sport Relief, while teachers also planned PE activities.

The schools also had a lot of help from parents and volunteers..

The difference in size of the two schools made for an interesting comparison in sporting activities but, with fewer than 100 Scottish schools having the Gold Award, Ancrum and Parkside were delighted that their efforts had been recognised, added Mrs McLean.

Also among the guests in attendance were Andrew Baptie of sportscotland and head teacher Claire Turnbull, along with pupil sports ambassadors Elle Hannan, Aaron Cargill and Rosie Hunt (Ancrum), plus Parkside’s Harry Wright, Connie Lightbody, Justin Lee, Cara Lindsey, Logan Palmer, Iona Foggon, Poppy Palmer and Owen Russell.

The accolade encourages schools to self-reflect and do better, as well as increasing young people’s opportunities and engagement in PE and school sport, and to put PE and school sport at the heart of their planning, practice and ethos, while recognising successful school sport models.