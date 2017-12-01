Roxburghe greenkeeper wins top young student award

Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course’s 19-year-old Angus Roberts has achieved a great accolade in the greenkeeping industry, having been crowned this year’s Toro Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year.

To mark this accomplishment, Angus has won a two-week, all-expenses-paid work experience placement at the exclusive Vidauban Golf Club in the South of France, plus a trip to Continue to Learn at BTME (Europe’s leading exhibition for turf professionals] and training on a course of his choice through Toro UK distributor Reesink Turfcare.

He says: “I decided to take part in the awards to challenge myself and gain a better understanding of what level I’m at.

“It felt tremendous to win the competition. Already, the recognition from it has been brilliant and I’m sure it will open up more opportunities for me and my career.”

Moving on to his prize, Angus added: “I’m particularly looking forward to my placement at Vidauban. No doubt working abroad with people who speak another language will be a challenge, but it’ll be great for me to be more independent, meet new people and learn the different techniques they use over there.”

Award sponsor Reesink Turfcare’s managing director David Cole says: “Our appreciation to Vidauban Golf Club in France continues as it once again opens the doors to its unique microclimate, and in doing so continues the fantastic learning opportunity work experience here affords the winner of this category. We can’t wait to watch the impact this will undoubtedly have on Angus’ career.”

Roxburghe’s course manager Ross Ovens, who nominated Angus for the award, will be joining him for the last two days of his placement in France as part of the prize.

“I was delighted to hear the news that Angus had won the award. Working at an elite club like Vidauban will be a great opportunity for him,” he said.

“The entire club is delighted to see Angus secure this prestigious award so early on in his career and I hope his success shows other youngsters looking for a career in greenkeeping that Roxburghe is a great place to start.”