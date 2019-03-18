Rose blooms as Earlston club contests long-estabished trophy

Following heavy snow the previous day, Earlston Golf Club’s fixture at Goswick was played on Sunday in dry but very windy weather.

The course was in excellent condition for the Wallace Cup, the oldest trophy in the club, dating back to 1907.

The winner was Rose Thorburn with 32 stableford points and runner-up was Ewan Gibb 31 points (bih).

Nearest the pin was Ewan Gibb, and nearest the pin in two was Barry Nelson, with the longest drive coming from Lee Manderson.

Thanks have been expressed to Mike Lemmon and Hambleside Danelaw for their generous sponsorship of the event.