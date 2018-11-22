Reivers teens stage confident fightback

Fjordhus Reivers U16s Development 1, Cala Whites 1

The Reivers U16s (Dev) hockey squad played well in their top of the table game against Cala Whites.

Reivers asserted most of the pressure in the first half but were unable to break through Cala’s strong defence – and Cala made the most of their opportunity to score, taking the lead before half time.

In the second half, Reivers came out with more confidence and, from the positive play that followed, they were rewarded with a well-struck goal from Roseanna Prentice on the left.

This created momentum and more attacking play by Reivers. Strong runs and linked passes throughout the team provided excitement for the supporting spectators but, unfortunately, the whistle was blown for time before any further goals were scored.