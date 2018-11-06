Reivers stick to their task in Radio Borders charity challenge

Fjordhus Reivers Hockey Club was delighted to be selected as a finalist in the Radio Borders Cash for Kids Charity sports challenge.

And, from the first whistle, the sporting ladies, and their male coutnerparts, set out to gather as much cash as possible through a variety of fundraising initiatives.

These pumpkin-clad players carved out a lot of chances when playing hockey on the fancy dress family fun night.

The response was overwhelming – the youngest members set about filling Smartie tubes with 20p coins, while the older members sold Squares of Fortune to win a variety of prizes, generously donated by the Borders community.

All players, over the week, donated £1 per goal scored over the period and, with all teams scoring lots of goals, a generous amount of money was added to the fund.

The Ladies 3s goalkeeper, Helen Montgomery, braved the weather to cycle 250 miles in five days and continued courageously, having been blown off her bike and knocked off her bike ... all in the name of Fjordhus Reivers.

A Silent Auction, with hockey-related prizes donated by Complete Hockey Coaching, the Hockey Academy, internationists Janet and Charlie Jack, Zoppo Hockey, Aratac Hockey and PSL Team sports, raised further money.

But the highlight, without doubt, was the Hallowe’en Fancy Dress Family Fun night held on November 1 at Tweedbank.

Over 250 people turned up to participate in a fun-filled night, which really highlighted the strength of the club’s culture.

All participants played fun hockey in six-a-side games, dookin’ for apples, catch the donut, and celebrating with lots of sweet and savoury snacks provided by players and supporters.

Ostle’s Tyres gave generously to the club by contributing £1 for every tyre sold on October 31, while the club was presented with a cheque for £315 on the night.

The highlight of the night was head coach, Janet Jack, being dunked as a ‘witch’ in freezing water, much to the delight of the young, and older players and supporters.

Fjordhus Reivers also expressed thanks to its main sponsor, Fjordhus, and everyone else who played their part over the last few weeks, which have seen a considerable amount of money raised for the club. Every penny is going back in to the club to support and develop its youth section.