Reivers overcome Kelso in derby clash

Fjordhus Reivers 5s 3, Kelso 3s 0

Fjordhus Reivers hosted a local derby against Kelso 3s at Tweedbank last weekend for the return match of their East District Division 3 League game.

The Reivers’ team started strongly, passing the ball confidently, and, from the outset applied lots of pressure on their opponents and were rewarded with an early goal in the first minute, when Freya Doherty was on the left post to receive a cross from her team mate and slot the ball into the goal.

Reivers continued their pressure and Sophie Younger scored the second goal from a rebound off the goalkeeper’s pads to give the home team a 2-0 lead after 16 minutes of play.

The Kelso team, who were without two of their key players, began to settle and, for the rest of the first half, the young Kelso defence – in particular, their goalkeeper – worked tirelessly to prevent Reivers from capitalising on numerous goalscoring opportunities in the circle to keep the score 2-0 at half time.

Fjordhus Reivers continued to apply pressure in the second half, passing the ball around the pitch in order to retain possession in Kelso’s half. The away side never gave up and, spurred on by the travelling support, continued to work hard to prevent the home team from scoring and took their opportunities to attack from their free hits.

However, the Reivers defence of Kady Hulme, Janet Jack, Emma Jamieson and Erin Lawrence was too strong, managing to dispossess the opposition and prevent any shots on goal.

The home side continued to dominate play up both the left and right side of the pitch and, with eight minutes to go, Livvy Hogg made it 3-0 when she slotted a rebounded shot past the goalkeeper into the right-hand corner of the goal. The hosts kept attacking and were rewarded with another penalty corner in the last five minutes of the game, which was well defended by Kelso to prevent Reivers from scoring.

Although the home side had further opportunities to add to their tally before the end of the match, the final score was 3-0.

The win meant Fjordhus Reivers 5s maintained their second-place position in the league table, closely following Fjordhus Reivers 4s.