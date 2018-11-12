Reivers ladies secure victory in second half

Fjordhus Reivers 3s 2, Grange 3s 0

Fjordhus Reivers ladies 3s’ game started off with a well-matched performance from Grange.

The first half saw a demanding presence from the Reivers, who kept Grange largely confined to their own half.

Despite this, Grange’s experienced defence kept the ball out of the goal, much to the frustration of Reivers.

Fjordhus won a penalty corner – unfortunately with little outcome and the remainder of the half saw a continued high quality of play, with skilful runs from both Erin Lawrence and Natasha Cranston.

A few risky breaks from the Grange side were well defended, with some solid saves from keeper Helen Montgomery.

The second half witnessed an inspired but far more composed Borders side. Grange were quick to pressurise, leaving Reivers vulnerable in a defensive position. Fortunately, for the 3s, Grange’s attempts at goal were fruitless.

The young Rievers team was quick to turn the play around and continue the pressure of the first half. A wonder ball from Molly Byers at the edge of the 23, supported by a deflection from Blythe Duff, enabled Reivers to score their first goal, 20 minutes in to the latter half.

With the security of a lead, the 3s were more confident than ever and an amazing run from Sophie Younger, round the Grange defence, to be put into goal by Blythe Duff, gave the Reivers their second goal.

The rest of this half saw the continuance of the 3s attack and, after sustained play, the final whistle sounded. It was a well-deserved but tough 2-0 win for the Reivers.