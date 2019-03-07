Reivers hockey teams fill league’s top two places

Fjordhus Reivers 3s 6, Boroughmuir 1s 0

Fjordhus took to the pitch focused and determined against Boroughmuir, who were third in the East Premier League, reports Erin Lawrence.

Playing with a new formation, Reivers stuck to their task, and after two minutes, opened the scoring. Janet Jack played a long ball into the circle, on to Blythe Duff’s stick, and she deflected the ball into the goal.

The home team continued to apply the pressure and, 10 minutes later, were rewarded with their second goal when Hannah McNair put the rebound past the goalkeeper.

Boroughmuir started to link their passes together but the Reivers defence was solid and Helen Montgomery made some fine saves to prevent the visitors scoring any goals.

In the second half, the Borders team stepped up the pace, playing fast, accurate passing from defence to create lots of opportunities for the midfield and strikers to go forward at pace.

Kady Hulme scored goal number three, following a well-worked penalty corner which she put past the ‘keeper from the penalty spot. Boroughmuir continued to attack, when they had the chance to do so, but were unable to capitalise on their efforts.

In the final 10 minutes, Reivers dominated the play. Lucy Bell scored the fourth goal from the top of the circle, while the fifth, from Lindsay Jack, came two minutes later from open play.

With two minutes left, Fjordhus scored their sixth goal when Erin Lawrence played the ball into the circle for Blythe Duff to grab her second. Reivers 3s moved back to the top of the East Premier League table, in joint first place with Fjordhus Reivers 2s.

Borders Fjordhus Reivers 3, Kelburne Ladies HC 2

Saturday saw Reivers face a well-experienced Kelburne Hockey Club side in some very wet and windy weather.

The conditions did not put Reivers off as they started the game well, applying a lot of pressure on Kelburne’s defence, reports Robyn Pick.

Kelburne retaliated with some fast breaks in the 23rd and 31st minutes leaving the score 2-0 going into half time.

Reivers pulled up their socks and went into the second half fighting for the win.

After seven minutes of high-paced passing, Chloe Richardson picked up the ball on the half way line, beating several players, before scooping the ball into the roof of the net.

This lifted Reivers’ spirits and some good team play from defence through to the midfield saw Megan Cambell pass to Ashley Robson, who scored a second goal for Reivers, making it 2-2.

A fantastic pass from centre-back Emma Jamieson to Chloe Richardson, who again beat several players, resulted in another fantastic Reivers goal.

With 10 minutes left, Reivers remained composed, playing a possession game to run down the clock for a well-deserved 3-2 win.