Pupils celebrate netball treble and cross-country double

Sports-loving prep school pupils from Melrose are toasting a hat-trick of netball wins and double success in track and field.

St Mary’s School has, for the third year in succession, won the annual U11 netball tournament hosted by Ardvreck School in Crieff.

The netball squad.

The girls saw off opposition from Fettes, Craigclowan and Cargilfield in the pool stages and had a convincing 10-0 win against Loretto in the semi-finals.

They met Fettes College Prep again in the final and, after a frantic start, settled down to win the game 6-2.

This match ended a highly successful and unbeaten season for this talented group of youngsters.

In 11 matches, they scored 130 goals, with only 35 against.

There was also a double triumph for St Mary’s in the Independent Association of Prep Schools (IAPS) Cross Country tournament for 2019, held at Dunbar.

The Borders school won the U11 and U13 girls’ team events.

It entered 35 runners from eight to 13 years of age, who were joined by another 328 children from 13 different schools.

The standard of running was, as always, incredibly high.

Every single St Mary’s pupil ran with grit and determination, each focused on doing their very best for their school team.

Special congratulations went to Anna and Libby Barr, who were second in the U11 and U13 girls’ competitions respectively, and to Emma Scott-Watson, who was just behind Libby, in third place.

Strong and clever tactical running from all athletes in the U11 and U13 girls’ teams saw them both deservedly lift this year’s team trophies.

It was a fantastic effort and the school expressed ‘well done’ sentiments to Anna Barr, Freyja Hawson, Olivia Richards, Tiggy Mathieson, Skye Macintosh, Libby Barr, Emma Scott-Watson, Daisy Scott-Watson, Eliza Maclay, Rosie Platt and Lara Jeffrey.