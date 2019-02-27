Proud day for Tweedbank IBC

Tweedbank Indoor Bowling Club has enjoyed one of the most memorable occasions in its recent history.

The Galashiels club staged the prestigious Scottish League Cup Final between Falkirk and Midlothian last Saturday.

The club was chosen for its day to cherish because one of its members, Robert Fulton, is the Scottish Indoor Bowling Association president.

Tweedbank’s president, Malky Thin, said the fact one of its players was in such a position, and the club was accommodating the game, made it a really big occasion.

“It really was a huge day for the club,” he said afterwards.

“It was easily one of the biggest events we have had and gave us the chance to showcase what we can do as a club.

“Obviously, we got this game through Rob Fulton being the SIBA president but, as Tweedbank president, it was a pleasure to host it.

Falkirk started the game well but, as it wore on, Midlothian fought back.

“The noise in the stadium at this point was incredible,” said Malky. “Just how the game should be played.”

Midlothian’s experience, with their raft of international players, showed in the end, as they ran out 84-72 winners.