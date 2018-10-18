Primary schools team up to celebrate a classy double sporting triumph

Two Borders primary schools are set to celebrate a special sporting partnership tomorrow (Friday).

Partner schools Ancrum and Parkside are each set to receive a Gold School Sports Award from sportscotland.

Tomorrow’s timetable features separate presentations at each school, one hour apart, in which they’re in line to receive a gold flag and a certificate.

The young sporting enthusiasts were delighted to hear they were regarded as top of the class.

Principal teacher Sharron McLean said, on hearing of the confirmation: “This is brilliant news for our schools.

“This is something we are very proud of as partner schools – although we both had to apply separately and were judged under our own merit.”

The sportscotland School Sport Award is a national, Lottery-funded initiative, designed to encourage continuous improvement in schools of physical education (PE) and school sport opportunities.

The accolade encourages schools to self-reflect and continuously do better, while putting young people at the forefront of the decision making and planning of PE and sport in their school.

In addition, it helps schools to increase young people’s opportunities and engagement in PE and school sport, and to put PE and school sport at the heart of their planning, practice and ethos, while recognising and celebrating successful PE and school sport models.