Polish your golfing skills at Selkirk’s new practice nets

Last Sunday saw the official opening of new driving nets at Selkirk Golf Club, designed to attract more young players to the game locally and improve facilities in general for members of all ages.

The formalities were carried out by Lesley Nicholson, Scottish golf development officer for the east of Scotland, along with club captains Jackson Cockburn and Marjorie Rae.

A come and try day at the club attracted nearly 40 youngsters, who had some expert coaching, hit some shots into the nets and took part in pitching, putting and chipping competitions, before retiring to the clubhouse for snacks and drinks.

Mr Cockburn explained the aim was to encourage young and old to come up and try their hand at golf, and to enhance the game’s appeal to boys and girls.

The club previously had one driving net in a different location, he added.

Last year’s captain, Rodney Pow, teamed up with the Selkirk Golf Council to move it to a new spot and create three new bays, which would allow more people to use the facilities.

Mr Cockburn and his colleagues had followed the project on and they invited Mr Pow to hit the first ball, while Lesley Nicholson and youth convenor Alastair Scott were also invited along after their work behind the scenes.

Mr Cockburn said the club was delighted so many young players turned up and the seed had hopefully been sown now for more participation in golf and more potential new club members, with some competitions possibly being planned for around the start of next season.

