Pick of Borders runners at Peebles

The Border Games circuit continues on its way with Peebles Beltane Sports on Sunday.

Poised to run in the 110 metres handicap, the main event on the Whitestone Park track card, is Edinburgh’s Ben Robbins.

Robbins, who put himself into the record books in 2013 when, aged 16, he became the youngest runner to win the historical New Year sprint, shall be making his first appearance for some time on the games scene.

Currie rugby player Robbins, a Scotland U18 and U20 internationalist, is joint back marker for the Peebles sprint, along with Hawick’s James Parker. The pair run from 5.5m.

Douglas Young, the victor of the recent Selkirk Games 110 metres handicap, goes from six metres.

Among a host of Border athletes set to get down on their marks in the event are: Nina Cessford (27m), Terry Marshall (9m), Josh Abbot (9m), Sam Archibald (9m), Samantha Turnbull (21.5m), James Park (14m), Colin Bruce (15m), Mhairi Henderson (27m), Luke McLean (8.5m), Brodie Cowan (22.5m) and Eilidh Murray (25.5m).

A full programme of youth and senior events completes the bill.