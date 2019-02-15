Peebles pupils win primary schools netball contest

Priorsford Primary School took the highly-prized title at the Border Primary Netball Tournament, which was held recently at Queens Leisure Centre, Galashiels.

The event was organised by local charity, Live Borders’ Active Schools Team, with umpires Iona and Amy Young (Earlston High School senior pupils), Marion Romeril (club coach) and Karen Cornwall (Active Schools).

Always a hotly anticipated event, the finals are a big part of the Active Schools Competitions Calendar, with 100 pupils attending from all corners of the Borders.

The Border Finals brought together the winners and runners-up from five area competitions – Melrose PS and Earlston PS (Earlston/Jedburgh area winners and runners-up), Knowepark 1 and Knowepark 2 (Selkirk/Gala area winners and runners-up), Priorsford and St Ronan’s (Peebles area winners and runners-up), Broomlands and Chirnside (Berwickshire/Kelso area winners and runners -up), plus Denholm and Drumlanrig (Hawick area winners and runners-up).

Gemma Ross, Active Schools co-ordinator at Live Borders, said: ‘This was, as always, a great event, both for participating kids and for spectators. It was fantastic to see all the hard work put in to practice on the day.

“Until you get to the finals, you have no idea the standard of play of other area qualifiers, which makes for a very exciting finals day.

“The standard of play this year was particularly high, which made for very good viewing from the sidelines. Games were close and the sportsmanship between players and other teams was second to none.”

Gemma has extended thanks to the umpires from the day and to all parents, school staff and PE teachers who helped prepare pupils for the event.

“This type of competition really wouldn’t be possible without all of them,” she added.