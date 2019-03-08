Peebles pupil Ellie gets set for open-air challenge

It’s been a fantastic indoor season for athlete Ellie O’Hara, from Cardrona.

She finished the term in fine style recently in the English Age Group Championships, at the English Institute of Sport Arena in Sheffield.

Ellie had already won championship titles in both long jump and triple jump at the Scottish Athletics U17 Championships, the U20 Championships and Scottish Schools Championships, so she travelled to the English event in good form.

On the first day of competition in the long jump, Ellie had to accept bronze in a highly competitive contest with a third-round jump of 5.58 metres.

However, on the second day, competing in the triple jump, she took the lead with her first jump – and none of the competition was able to respond. Ellie took gold with a jump of 11.75 metres to maintain her perfect record in triple jump in national championships during the indoor season.

At the conclusion of the season, Ellie, who is part of Live Borders Supported Athlete Programme, had amassed seven gold medals, plus a silver and a bronze, from four national championships, added to which she broke the Scottish Age Group Indoor Record in both long jump and triple jump and broke the Scottish Schools Championships Record for both triple and long jump.

Overall, it was a highly successful season and reward for a hard winter training schedule. The Peebles High School pupil will be getting down now to spring training for the outdoor season .