Peebles pedaller Thomas to promote Enduro series

A 24-year-old trainee lawyer, from Peebles, has been appointed as an ambassador for the 2018 POC Scottish Enduro Series, which starts today (Friday).

Thomas Mitchell, a 6’3” elite Enduro mountain bike racer, will take on the role to help promote both the races and the locations for this year’s series.

According to Thomas, he is living the dream. Bikes are his passion, his hobby, his sport – and his job, as a trainee solicitor with Road Traffic Accident Law Scotland (RTALS) LLP.

Everything he does revolves around bikes in one way or another.

Thomas grew up mountain biking in the Scottish Borders and started racing in the Scottish Enduro Series in 2014.

That first year, he won the senior category in the TweedLove ‘King of the Hill’ race – the unofficial Scottish Enduro Championships – and since then, his racing has become a key part of his life.

He competes regularly in the ‘No Fuss Events’ managed POC Scottish Enduro Series and select rounds of the Enduro World Series.

Ahead of Thomas’ Enduro season opener, the TweedLove Whyte Valleluljah in the Tweed Valley (today and tomorrow, March 25), and before he heads to Laggan Wolftrax for the first round of the POC Scottish Enduro Series (April 14-15), he said: “Enduro racing is rapidly becoming the most compelling and competitive form of mountain bike racing. The variety of trails, the locations and the camaraderie it inspires is bringing more people into our sport, which is fantastic.

“This ambassadorial role gives me a chance to encourage more people to discover the sport and I am looking forward to it. Through cycling, I find it possible to combine sport at a top competitive level with a working life, and that is incredibly rewarding.”

Having graduated with an LLB Honours degree from the University of Aberdeen in 2016, and completed his Diploma in Professional Legal Practice at the University of Edinburgh in 2017, Thomas is now a trainee solicitor at Road Traffic Accident Law Scotland (RTALS) LLP.

His primary focus is progressing claims for injured cyclists through the civil legal process working for Cycle Law Scotland. The work takes on a very personal dimension for Thomas, as he knows the challenges cyclists face on the roads and can bring that understanding and expertise to the many cases that the firm handles.

He is #thecyclinglawyer.