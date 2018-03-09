Net gain for the best of Borders badminton

The Borders Badminton Primary School Championships were held recently at Earlston High School games hall.

The winner of the boys singles was Innes Cormack (Kingsland PS) and the runner-up was Joseph Dawes (Gordon PS).

Carrie Gibson (Coldingham PS) won the girls’ singles and the runner-up was Erin Doyle (Duns PS).

The Colin Blaikie Sportsmanship Awards, presented by Colin’s daughter, Chloe, went to Chloe Patterson (Trinity PS) and Enoch Shell.

Dave Burns, the group’s coaching convenor, thanked all the parents and junior players who helped score games, with special thanks conveyed to Gordon McLean, Christine Wylie, Craig Pollock and Pearl Ford for their help running the tournament from the technical table – and to Audrey Rae, who worked tirelessly in the kitchen, serving up hot drinks and cakes.

The tournament trophies were sponsored by Harry Turnbull Ltd., consulting civil engineers.

This will be the final year of the hall being sponsored by RP Adam and the committee was very grateful for its support over the past three years.

Christine Wylie, the group’s chairman, gave special thanks to Dave Burns for all his work behind the scenes, preparing the pools to ensure the championships ran smoothly on the day.

An additional ‘well done’ was expressed to all the players for making it such a great competition.