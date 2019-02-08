Memorable performances from young Borders athletes

While they were warming up for the Scottish Schools International Track and Field Championships during the week, young Borders athletes contributed a marvellous series of displays during a feast of competition last week, at home and in the city.

The TLJT Athletics Club had three representatives at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow for Scottish U20 and U15 Indoor Championships.

The club’s Facebook watchers noted Scott Tindle (17) produced two new personal bests (PB) in the 60m and 200m in the U20 age group.

Tommy Beck (14), competing for the first time ever indoors, came away with a PB in the heats and qualified for the semi-final of the U15 200m.

Logan Kerr, at just 12, also competed in the U15 200m and knocked 0.25 seconds off his season’s best.

A spokesman said: “Our athletes would come back to the Borders on Sunday afternoon, quietly content in the knowledge that training matters.

“Scott, Tommy and Logan all beat their lifetime bests.

“Both athletes and coaches reflect on how effective the block of training has been.

“When an athlete achieves a lifetime best, the coach knows the athlete has had to work to achieve this.

“Without this part of the contract being fulfilled, PBs do not happen.

“Scott, Tommy and Logan can now go into the next phase of training, motivated in the knowledge that this is a sweaty sport that gives rewards for hard work.

“Well done to all three athletes and thanks to the dedication of coaches, parents and family who support them.”

Another parent said: “Again, our athletes did really well. Two very young in their age group and one in his first time out competing on the big stage.”

Samantha Dagg was also due to compete but unfortunatey suffered an injury in the warm-up and had to withdraw.

Meanwhile, round six of the Borders XC took place at Minto Golf Club, while the Scottish Masters XC was at Stirches, both in Hawick. Each was extremely well supported, with Teviotdale Harriers heavily involved in organising both.

TLJT runners Sarah Davenport (16), from Ancrum, and Eloise Kerr (14), of St Boswells, represented the club in the Borders event at Minto – described as a hilly, challenging course in freezing conditions.