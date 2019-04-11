May is the month of the Meigle Fun Run

Coming back soon is an event which has had people of all ages running and raising money for charity since 2011.

The Meigle Fun Run returns for its ninth year on Friday, May 24, having seen around 150 runners each year tackle Meigle Hill to raise thousands of pounds for the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust, which organises the event alongside Gala Harriers.

Last year saw upcoming athlete Gregor Collins – who is supported by the Trust – win the mens 5km title, despite only being 14, while Isla Patterson took the ladies’ crown.

And Kaden Scott and Erin Grey were first boy and girl home respectively, with a number of other prizes claimed.

Alongside the scenic 5km run – which is open to families, dog walkers and walkers – there is also the Junior Fun Run taking place.

Registration begins at 5.30pm at Gala Cricket Club, at the top of Manse Street, with the Junior Fun Run at 6.15pm and Meigle Fun Run beginning at 7pm.

A small registration fee is charged on the night, with all proceeds going to the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust. The group hands out thousands of pounds each year to local, young sporting talent. Refreshments are also available for all those taking part.

A Trust spokesman said: “Thank you to all who have supported the Meigle Fun Run since its inception in 2011 – in particular, the Gala Harriers who, once again, are helping to organise this year’s event.

“It has been hugely successful and we would encourage everyone to come along and take part. In particular, those who wish to walk the route with a friend, pet or family are very welcome. We look forward to another successful Meigle Fun Run on May 24.”