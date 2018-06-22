Maximum skill and dedication from pupils at mini Olympics

Children from the Galashiels, Earlston and Selkirk cluster areas competed last week in the annual Mini Olympics, with P6-7 children from 17 schools all vying for points at Tweedbank Sports Centre.

Overall scores from nine track and field events were tallied up at the end of proceedings to decide the winners of the Small Schools Cup (for schools with a roll of less than 115 pupils) and the Large Schools Cup.

Small school winners Lilliesleaf (picture by Alwyn Johnston).

This year’s event saw a slight change in format, with the winners and runners-up of each discipline being invited to compete in the Borders Athletics Competition, which takes place this coming Monday from 4pm-6pm at the same venue.

Winning out for the Small Schools on the night was Lilliesleaf Primary School, while Earlston Primary School took the Large School title.

Laura Gavin, PE teacher at St Peter’s Primary School, said: “Once again, the Mini Olympics was a huge success.

“This is a great opportunity for primary school children to participate in a variety of athletics disciplines.

“The pupils at St Peter’s contributed a lot of time and effort at our after-school club to prepare and thoroughly enjoyed the event itself.

“They are now brimming with excitement at the thought of challenging themselves at the Borders Finals.”

The event was organised by charitable trust Live Borders, with Active Schools co-ordinators Gemma Ross, Karen Cornwall and Lesley Kerr being supported by the primary PE staff from all 17 schools that entered.

Other people involved, before and during the event, were Neil Renton from Sports Development, Live Borders staff from Tweedbank Sports Centre, parents, schools staff, students and senior pupils.

Karen Cornwall extended thanks to all who had supported the event, adding: “What a fantastic turnout from the schools and great to see so many parents come along to support the children.

“All the athletes showed great sportsmanship on the night and were a credit to their schools.”