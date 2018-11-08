Magnificent sevens success for Melrose hockey squads

Both St Mary’s U13 and U11 hockey teams came away with the silverware at the recent Loretto Sevens hockey tournament.

The senior team won its pool and went in to the semi-finals to play Gullane Hockey Club, an unknown quantity, but clearly a pretty handy squad. A good goal by captain Hannah ensured a 1-0 victory and a place in the final against old rivals, Cargilfield School.

A thrilling battle ended in a 1-1 draw and thus hearlded the dreaded running penalties.

Despite having been 3-1 down, the St Mary’s girls clawed their way back to an impressive 4-3 victory and thus retained the U13

championships.

The U11 team scored nine goals and conceded none in the pool stages, taking them to the semi-finals, where they had no difficulty in showing Cundall Manor who was boss with a 5-0 victory.

Facing Gullane Hockey Club in the final, the girls held their nerve and won 1-0. With not one goal scored against them, the U11 team, just like the seniors, were the tournament champions.

Just three days later, the same U11 team, coached by PE teacher Fiona Bell, won the U11 Scottish

and North of England Prep Schools tournament, meaning they qualified for the National Finals at

Rugby School, Warwickshire, on November 21.

The young Melrose team all but destroyed the opposition and certainly upset the apple cart with another 13 goals scored.

Goalkeeper Lily kept a clean sheet and none were conceded.

The team was delighted to receive its second set of gold medals in three days and all the players are all very excited to be representing Scotland and the North of England at the finals in Rugby.