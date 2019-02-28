Live Borders serves up accreditation for Melrose club

Melrose Waverley Tennis Club has been presented with its Live Borders club accreditation award.

The Live Borders club accreditation scheme is designed to reward local sports clubs in the Borders which have been assessed as being safe, well organised and effective in their local communities.

The committee of Melrose Waverley Tennis Club applied for the accreditation and was successful in its bid, following an assessment by the club development team at Live Borders. It was presented by club development officer Lori Lee.