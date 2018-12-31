Live Borders dives into 2019 with Learn 2 Swim venture

Charity Live Borders is reinforcing its commitment to ensuring as many children and adults as possible across the Borders are able to swim.

It is introducing an enhanced swimming lesson programme from January 7 – Scottish Swimming’s National Learn to Swim Framework, supported by Scottish Water.

Borders youngsters welcome the new swimming initiative (picture by Phil Wilkinson)

Following a period of consultation and development, Scottish Swimming introduced the new national framework for swimming in Scotland.

The skilled and experienced aquatics team at Live Borders will roll out this new framework from next week, in line with the organisation’s focus on expanding participation and ensuring local communities are healthier, happier and stronger.

The new Learn 2 Swim will be implemented in leisure centres run by Live Borders.

These are Teviotdale Leisure Centre, Peebles Swimming Pool, Galashiels Swimming Pool, Eyemouth Leisure Centre, Kelso Swimming Pool and Selkirk Leisure Centre.

Four main levels will be introduced – Swimskills 1 to 4 – which also separate into bronze, silver and gold.

Amanda Blacklock, Live Borders’ aquatics officer, said: “For children and parents already on our swimming programme, we’d like to reinforce that the fundamentals of our swimming lesson programme will remain unchanged, with establishing core aquatic skills before developing efficient stroke technique and a wide range of aquatic competencies being taught, giving children a skill that will stay with them for life.

“We have been working very hard behind the scenes to ensure this is a seamless transition. Thanks to all who have popped along to our roadshows and for those that have been unable, they are very welcome to get in touch. We remain committed to ensuring children across the Scottish Borders are healthier, happier and stronger.”

Forbes Dunlop, CEO of Scottish Swimming, added: “It’s fantastic to have Live Borders on board as we continue our efforts to help children across Scotland become safe, confident and competent swimmers in quality learning environments that are fun and enjoyable.

“We’re aiming to roll our Learn to Swim Framework out to 100,000 children across Scotland, so that our young people develop confidence, skills and a real love of swimming.”

Each lesson is 30 minutes and parents can track their child’s ability via the Learn 2 Swim home portal. More details at www.liveborders.org.uk