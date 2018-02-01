Limpers savour first breakfast run of 2018

There was another great weekend of running for the Lauderdale Limpers, with last Sunday’s Breakfast Run rounding off the first month of the year in true Limper style.

Despite the dreich weather, some 40 runners joined the Limpers for their first Breakfast Run of the year – a favourite 10-mile route starting from Milestone Garden and Leisure in Newtown St Boswells.

The scenic route, aptly named ‘The Three Bridge Loop’, follows the River Tweed downstream from Newtown St Boswells, crossing Dryburgh Bridge, Mertoun Bridge and the chain Bridge at Mertoun House.

Muddy trainers were a-plenty, piled high at the entrance of Milestone as the rather damp Sunday runners returned to the welcome smell of hot coffee and home baking.

Whether you enjoy a social run, are training for an event or need the motivation of others to don your trainers, a breakfast run with the Limpers is a fantastic step in the right direction.

Typically organised for the last Sunday of the month, you can check out their Facebook page for further details.