Let me Tri again, says Hawick title winner Lindsay

There was a definite feel-good factor in Hawick on Sunday morning, as 108 athletes and their supporters converged on Teviotdale Leisure Centre for the Hawick Triathlon.

And not all of it was down to the glorious sunshine.

Last year, Alnwick & District Triathlon Club member Lindsay Turnbull ended her season at the Hawick event when she crashed out during the third mile of her cycle.

After being taken to the Borders General Hospital, Lindsay had to undergo an operation on a badly broken arm, which cast doubt over her future within the sport.

Less than 12 months later, however, the plucky Morpeth lass was back in action, not only finishing the race in a time of one hour, 12 minutes and 49 seconds, but taking the Female Overall title in the process.

“The guys here were so brilliant last year that I thought I would come back and give it another go,” said a delighted Lindsay.

“I had to have four months off after the accident last year and then build myself up to competition level again.

“Everything went fine on the day, though. It was tough on the run, because it was so hot, but it was tough for everyone.

“The Hawick Triathlon is such a good event. It is so well organised and friendly and I can’t praise everybody enough.

“I will definitely be back next year.”

Hartree JET Craig Dale notched his second win of the series when searing to a Male Overall win in 01:01:41.

The Hawick event was the second of six in the Borders Triathlon Series and the soaring temperatures made for some tricky racing for the 108 competitors taking part in both the Sprint Triathlon and the shorter distance Come & Tri event.

For most, however, the 20.29 cycle course alongside the River Teviot and out towards Hassendean proved to be an enjoyable challenge.

Among the many local athletes taking part was Hawick athlete Michelle Short, who was third overall and second in the Senior Female section, with a time of 1:15:40.

“The cycle is definitely my favourite discipline and riding this route is extra special because it’s my home town,” said Michelle.

“You do feel a wee bit more pressure because of that as well, though. You should know the course, so there are no excuses on the day.

“The weather was lovely and the support was fantastic, though, so that helps you on.”

The Borders Triathlon Series is run by charitable organisation Live Borders, and Hawick Leisure Centre duty manager Lee McCudden thanked everyone who took part and helped out at the event.

He said: “We start getting ready for this event a few months in advance and there are always a few challenges to that, in respect of making sure there are enough marshals and that everything is in place for the competitors.”

“It went really well on the day, though, so it has been really rewarding,” added Lee.

Hawick Sprint Triathlon results:

Overall Male: 1 Craig Dale (1 hour one minute and 41 seconds), 2 John Lenehan (01:03:19), 3 Scott Robertson (01:03:49).

Overall Female: 1 Lindsay Turnbull (01:12:49), 2 Keira Gore (01:13:23), 3 Michelle Short (01:15:40).

First Male Senior: Craig Dale.

First Female Senior: Keira Gore.

First Male Vet 40: Craig Goldie (01:10:00).

First Female Vet 40: Lindsay Turnbull.

First Male Vet 50: Mike Harvey (01:09:28).

First Female Vet 50: Shona Bathgate (01:16:59).

First Male Vet 60: Eddie Turnbull (01:15:21).

First Female Vet 60: Jackie Clinch (01:53:10).

Come & Tri result:

1 Tracey Sample (00:43:19), 2 Andy Aitken (00:43:56), 3 Martin Kelly (00.45.25).

Full results can be found at www.stuweb.co.uk/results.html.

The next diary date on the senior programme will be for the Selkirk Standard Distance Triathlon, the only Olympic distance event in the series, hosted by Selkirk Leisure Centre (01750 20897), on Sunday, May 20.

Starting at Selkirk Leisure Centre, competitors will complete a 1500m swim, 38.83km cycle, taking in Philiphaugh, Ettrickbridge, Yarrowford and Bowhill, and a 10.01km run along Ettrick Riverside and back to finish at the Leisure Centre.

For further information, email triathlon@liveborders.org.uk