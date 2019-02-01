Lauder swimmers take the plunge and improve grades

The younger section of Duns Amateur Swimming Club headed over to the coast at the weekend for the Lothian Junior Graded Meet.

A team of nine – including four members from Lauder – brought home 17 personal bests, two medals and a speeding ticket!

Liam Warner, one of the younger members of the team, continues to see his medal haul increasing with every competition. This time, he took home gold for his individual medley and silver for breastroke.

Tilly Lakie achieved five- second improvements in all her events. Her strong swim in the 100 freestyle saw her awarded with a speeding ticket for exceeding the capped race entry times.

A star in the making was Mia Trevarthen. Not having been with the club for long, and swimming in her first ever competition, she knocked between three and 10 seconds off every one of her entry times.

Zico and Elise Field, Tilly Webster, Charlotte Santini, Evie Lakie and Euan Warner made up the remainder of the team, showing continued improvement.

Zico and Charlotte swam especially well, achieving personal bests in every race.

Pictured, from left, Zico Field, Tilly Lakie and Liam Warner.