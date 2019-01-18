Lanarkshire date shelved as John challenges for Celtic title

The upcoming fight date for Borders boxer John McCallum has been postponed for a month – enabling him to prepare better for a vacant title bid.

The 30-year-old, who has links with Melrose and Galashiels, was due to take part in a six-round bout in Bellshill, Lanarkshire, later this month.

But instead, John and his opponent, from Northern Ireland, will be contesting the Celtic Light Heavyweight title over 10 rounds in Fife.

The bill-topping contest is due to take place in the Gilvenbank Hotel, Glenrothes, on Saturday, February 23.

John announced at the turn of this year he would be retiring from the ring at the end of 2019. Recurring problems with an old shoulder rotating cuff injury forced him to withdraw from a televised Ultimate Boxxer event in London last November.

But he insists he’s in excellent condition now, with no worries regarding the injury, and is working hard to drop a couple of stone and meet February’s fight weight.

He is keen to secure another boxing belt and take part in a few more fights before exiting the ring for good.

John is due to be walked into the ring and supported on the night in Fife by sparring partner and good friend Idris Virgo, of ‘Love Island’ fame.