Ladies mount second-half fightback

Fjordhus Reivers 3s came from behind to win their first game of the season in the East Premier League, reports Olivia Henderson.

Reivers pushed hard from the outset and had most of the possession, which paid dividends when Livvy Hogg found space to dribble the ball from the 25-metre line to the top of the circle, took a shot, and scored.

Ten minutes later, Reivers were caught off guard and Edinburgh University equalised.

Soon afterwards, they managed to slot the ball into the goal a second time, giving them a 2-1 lead. Fjordhus continued to attack and the Edinburgh ‘keeper made a superb leaping save from another Livvy Hogg shot.

Reivers trailed 2-1 at the break but the second half began with Erin Lawrence making a great run, then neatly slipping the ball to Mairi Forbes, who slotted the ball home to make it 2-2. Fjordhus continue to pressurise and were awarded a penalty corner. The ball was injected to Erin Lawrence, who put a reverse hit across the face of goal, allowing Mairi Forbes to deflect the ball into the net for a 3-2 Reivers lead.

Fjordhus’ fourth goal followed minutes later with a skilful run along the baseline by Mairi Forbes, who played the ball to the penalty spot for Blythe Duff to score.

Reivers netminder Amy Davenport remained calm and made a save from a one-on-one after a quick Edinburgh break.

Reivers won a penalty stroke, following a deliberate foul by a Uni defender, and captain Livvy Hogg completed the scoring.