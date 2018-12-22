Kelso swimmers enjoy seasonal celebrations of success

Kelso Amateur Swimming Club blended some training and fun relays with some festive songs and gift hand-outs from Santa at its Christmas party.

After the ‘feast’, which was the best bit for the youngsters, came the presentation of the trophies for the year, including the Junior Championship, Glen Bell Memorial Shield and the Caroline Brown Trophy.

Kelso ASC has extended its thanks to all the volunteers at the club for another successful season and said it was grateful also for the support of Live Borders, Sportscotland, Laidlaw Memorial Pool, National Lottery Funding and the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust.