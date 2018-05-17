Kelso notch hat-trick of league wins but falter in cup

Kelso’s cricketers bounced back on Saturday to win their third game of the ESCA Championship at home to Musselburgh.

Electing to bat first, Kelso once again got off to a solid start, with openers C. Adams (10) and M. Henderson (21) pushing the run rate early.

Following the departure of both these batsmen, overseas T. Van Ingen-Kal (34) and M. Eckard (36) continued to accelerate the innings, with Kelso sitting comfortably at 117-3 come the drinks interval.

However, tight bowling from Musselburgh resulted in a small collapse, before C. Davidson (13) and veteran D. Wilson (19) ensured Kelso reached a respectable total of 190 all out.

The pick of the bowlers was V. Deveraj with figures of 3-25.

Kelso got off to a great start with the ball, with S. Cessford (2-19) and B. Grindell (1-20) bowling excellent opening spells.

The Musselburgh middle order battled back, with first drop batsmen R. Tufail (63) and V. Deveraj (34) ensuring the innings did not fall flat.

However, impressive bowling from C. Davidson (1-41) and a faultless spell from M. Eckard made life difficult for the batsmen, restricting the run rate and taking wickets at regular intervals. Eckard ended with figures of 6-21 from his 9.2 overs ensured the Musselburgh batsmen fell short of the total by 51 runs.

Kelso then travelled to Marchmont on Sunday in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Being put into bat first, Kelso faltered from the outset, only managing to record 76 runs before being bowled out, M. Eckard the pick of the batsmen with 49.

Kelso managed to pick up five wickets in the Marchmont innings, before the winning runs were hit in the 26th over, unfortunately resulting in an early exit in the Cup for the Tweedsiders.