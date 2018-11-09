Kelso hockey pupils display class

Kelso High School flew the Borders flag high in the recent Topflight Schools Nations Hockey Tournament in Glasgow.

Kelso was one of only four Scottish schools invited to compete in the tournament at the National Hockey Centre, along with eight schools representing England, and Northern and southern Ireland.

Kelso opened on day oone with 1-0 victories against Mount Sackville, from Dublin, and Pangbourne College, from England.

Chloe Aitchison and Sophie Graham contributed the goals to secure the wins after great teamwork throughout both games.

In the third match, they came up against the formidable Loreto School, from Kilkenny in the south of Ireland, and, despite a very competitive match, they could not find a way past the fine Irish goalie and lost out 4-0.

On the second day, the Borders school was back in action in the final stages of the tournament and, after drawing 0-0 in a close-fought encounter with Craigholme School, from Glasgow, they were just pipped 2-0 by Methodist College, Belfast, to miss out on the semi-finals.

Kelso finished third in their pool and, as the temperatures hit freezing, it was decided their final match, to determine fifth-sixth spot, could not be played.

Instead, the team finished off with a thrilling penalty shoot-out against Rathdown School from Dublin, with the Irish side just edging it.

The Kelso players’ player of the tournament accoalde was awarded to Amy Ralston, with Erin Lawrence runner-up, and gifts from other teams were given to S6 pupils Amy Purves, the team captain, vice-captain Emma Mack, and Holly Hay, who were appearing in their final Topflight Tournament.

The Kelso squad has extended its thanks to the tournament organisers, all the parents and families for their support on the sidelines on both days, and coaches, Mary Weir and Susan Lawrence, for enabling them to take part.