John says 2019 will be his last year in the ring

Borders boxer John McCallum has begun the new year by announcing it will be his last in the ring as a competitive fighter.

The light heavyweight has decided to bow out of the sport and spend more time with his family, after his career was threatened by an old shoulder rotating cuff injury.

He had planned a comeback fight in Fife next month and has also just announced he’ll be in action in Lanarkshire in four weeks’ time.

But, after what he hopes will be an active spell in the ring in 2019, John confirmed he’ll be hanging up his gloves at the end of the year.

After the injury forced him to withdraw from the televised Ultimate Boxxer show in London in November, John has been back training and is due to fight a rival from Belfast over six rounds in an international light heavyweight contest at the Hilton Hotel in Bellshill on January 25.

If that goes wellJohn, a finance worker who divides his time between Galashiels and Melrose, is due at Glenrothes on February 23 for a top-of-the bill 10-rounder for the Celtic Light Heavyweight title.

This could be a stepping stone to shots at bigger titles, such as the UK and Commonwealth.

Declaring boxing “more of a passion than a profession”, John said: “I started back in training, feeling good, and I thought instead of wasting time and over-training, causing injuries in training, I would rather just box and get out there asap.

“I am 30 now, with a family, so I want to use this year to be very active. If I take the profession as far as I can take it, I will be contented. I’ll be happy and settled. If I retired now, I’d feel I’d done myself an injustice.”